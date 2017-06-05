Man accused of attacking elderly woman arraigned in court

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of forcing his way inside a 79-year-old woman’s home and attacking her, today pleaded not guilty to burglary and robbery charges.

The judge set bond for Ronald Collins at $250,000. He’s charged with one count of robbery, one count of aggravated burglary, and one count of burglary.

Police say Collins struck the elderly woman in her head and stabbed her through her hand with hedge trimmers before robbing her.

Police say Collins forced his way inside the 79-year-old woman’s St Joseph Avenue home, demanding sexual acts.

The victim, according to police, relies on an oxygen tank and is not very mobile.

Police say he cut off the woman’s oxygen tube, cut her phone line, then robbed her, before escaping.

The victim’s neighbor, Randy Hymer, said the incident has alarmed the neighborhood.

“She was a nice lady. Never bothered nobody. It’s just sad that that happened to her. I just hope everything’s alright with her,” Hymer said.

“I was definitely shocked. I mean, I couldn’t believe it happened right there.”

Hymer said his three children – ages 11, 9 and 6 – frequently play in the area.

He said the victim was always friendly with his children.

“It makes me fear for my kids because they was right behind that lady’s house playing,” he said.

“And it happened in broad daylight. That’s just crazy, it’s just sad that that would happen.”