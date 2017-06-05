Ohio village runs out of space for medical marijuana growers

Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, marijuana grows at a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. In a report released Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, the federal advisory panel took a comprehensive look at whats known about the benefits and harms of marijuana and is calling for a national effort to learn more about the drug. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A central Ohio village that embraced potential medical marijuana business while some other communities rejected it saw such interest from prospective growers that it has run out of space for that sector.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that possible growers have contracts for four lots for cannabis cultivation in an industrial park in Johnstown, 20 miles northeast of Columbus, and the fifth contract is in the works.

Village Manager Jim Lenner says the growers agree that if they’re licensed by the state, they’ll buy the property and build multimillion-dollar cultivation facilities. Most of those would-be growers are seeking a permit that would let them cultivate up to 25,000 square feet.

The state plans to approve a dozen of those permits and a dozen more permits for much smaller cultivation areas.

