ADA, OK (KTEN) – A father who was allegedly holding his two infants under water in a bathtub was shot and killed by a neighbor in Ada, Oklahoma Friday afternoon.

The father, Leland Foster, was said to have been holding the mother of the children Michelle Sorrells at knife point as she struggled to save their lives.

Ada officials said a 12-year-old girl ran to a neighbor’s house to get help after seeing the babies and mother in danger. The neighbor, Cash Freeman, grabbed a revolver, and when he saw Foster holding the babies under water, he fired two shots, killing him.

The babies have been released from the hospital and are expected to be okay.

