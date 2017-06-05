Pet shelter searching for food after primary donation source is cut

JAMESTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizers at a local animal rescue are now scrambling to find food for the hundreds of animals that call the sanctuary home after their source of inexpensive food came to a sudden stop.

Fuzzbucket Farms Cat Rescue and Sanctuary and relied on donated food from a nonprofit in Texas but officials at that facility say they had no choice but to temporarily stop the donations, as they search for a new partner.

“It happened kind of sudden,” Fuzzbucket founder Tiffany Neu said.

“So now we’re scrambling for food, and money to buy food to keep it going because we budget a certain way knowing that food was coming but now it’s not so we kind of have to dig.”

Neu said she’s now unsure how she’ll find food for the hundreds of stray and abandoned animals she takes care of at Fuzzbucket Farms.

Dogs, rabbits, ducks, and more than one hundred cats call the sanctuary, home.

“It affects us pretty greatly – and other rescues, too. We rely on that food,” Neu said.

Rescue Bank said donations have been temporarily stopped as they’re looking for another local partner to help run the program.

They said their local partner in Columbus did not “consistently” meet their standards and donations will resume once a new partner is found.

Neu said they’re asking the public for help.

“Just even a bag of food – that adds up in time,” she said.

Donations can be sent to address: Fuzzbucket Farm Cat Rescue & Sanctuary, P.O. Box 87, Jamestown, OH 45335.

More information can be found on their website.