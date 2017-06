WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Butler County until 3:45 p.m.

The warning was issued for northeastern Hamilton and central Butler County.

The NWS says a severe thunderstorm was located on radar at 3:00 p.m. over Seven Mile moving south at 25 mph.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says those in the affected areas should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of the building you are in.