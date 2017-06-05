Storms rolled through the Miami Valley

(WDTN Photo/ Jordan Bowen)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Severe weather hit the Miami Valley Monday.

A DP&L spokesperson said wind, lightening, hail and knocked down trees caused more than 20,0000 power outages. DP&L says the company will be working all night to fix the power. The power outages were mainly in Kettering, Centerville, and Greenville.

The National Weather Service issued thunderstorms for the Miami Valley.  The NWS says flooding can be a result from the storms.

2 News Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says we shouldn’t expect any more severe weather for tonight.

