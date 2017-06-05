Thad Matta out as Ohio State basketball coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Gene Smith, Ohio State senior vice president, and Wolfe Foundation endowed athletics director, announced Monday Thad Matta will no longer be the head men’s basketball coach.

Matta, whose tenure spanned 13 seasons (2005-2017) is the all-time leader in wins (337) and games coached (460) in Ohio State history.

His teams won at least 20 games in 12-consecutive seasons (2005-2016), also an Ohio State record.

The list of accomplishments for Matta’s Buckeyes is extensive.

Highlights include:

Two NCAA Final Four Appearances (2007, 2012)

Three NCAA Elite Eight Appearances

Five NCAA Sweet Sixteen Appearances

Seven Big Ten Tournament Title Game Appearances

Nine NCAA Tournament Appearances

10 NBA Draft Picks

11 First Team All-Big Ten Selections

150 Big Ten Regular-Season Wins (13th most in Big Ten History)

216 Home Wins, the most nationally from 2005-2017

Matta, the 13th head coach in Ohio State history, won five regular-season Big Ten titles and four league tournament crowns, the most championships of any league coach over the last 13 seasons.

A national search for the next Ohio State head coach will begin immediately.