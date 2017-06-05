Thousands pay tribute to Gregg Allman

MACON, Ga.(WMGT) – Thousands of fans joined family and friends in saying their goodbyes to southern rock pioneer Gregg Allman Saturday.

Allman’s family held a private service in Macon, Georgia Saturday afternoon.

His former wife Cher and former president Jimmy Carter were among guests at the funeral.

Hundreds of fans lined up near the chapel, all the way down Riverside Drive leading up to Rose Hill Cemetery, where Allman was laid to rest near his brother Duane and their bandmate Berry Oakley.

Fans traveled from all over the country to pay their respects. Janetta Walsh and Joni Nelson are longtime Gregg Allman fans. They have gone to numerous Allman concerts.

“Snow storms, driving to go see them, all day concerts, all day festivals, just to be a part of it,” said Walsh.

Neslon and Walsh traveled from Brooklyn to say goodbye to their friend. They originally bought tickets to see Allman perform at the Grand Opera House. He was supposed play June 3rd. Instead they attended his funeral.

“He had a way of singing things, he had a way of bringing life to words and feelings,” said Nelson.

