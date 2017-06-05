Trump to visit Cincinnati, Ohio on Wednesday

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — President Donald Trump will be making a stop in the Buckeye State this week.

NBC News says Mr. Trump will make a Rose Garden announcement this morning to launch what’s being called “Infrastructure Week.” The president is then expected to travel to the Cincinnati area on Wednesday to tout his infrastructure plan.

While in Ohio, the president plans to address ways of improving levees, dams and locks along inland waterways that are crucial to agricultural exports. His visit is expected to include a speech expected to touch on partnering with states and local governments.

No other details about the Ohio visit have been released by the White House.

 

