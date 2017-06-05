TSA arrests 83-year-old woman after scuffle

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW/NBC News) An 83-year-old Texas woman is back home after she was arrested by the Transportation Security Administration at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport last week.

Lila Bryan was at the airport Wednesday, headed back to Texas after attending her 65-year class reunion, when an airport security officer tried to confiscate her bottle of hand soap because it exceeded the 3.4 ounce limit.

Bryan became upset and a scuffle ensued.

She says she was tired and forgot to take her medication, which may have contributed to the situation.

“They put me in the holding cell and it was so cold in there,” Bryan said afterward. “It was just blowing cold air constantly, and everything was cement in there. You sat on cement. The floor was cement. The walls were cement.”

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says his office authorized her release without bond after finding out about her arrest.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2rsRLBF