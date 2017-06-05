ELYRIA, OH (AP) — Authorities say two Ohio men who left a woman to die in a field after she overdosed on the powerful opioid fentanyl have been charged criminally.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports Gregory Ralston, 27 of Lorain, was indicted Friday in Lorain County on reckless homicide, corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence and drug trafficking charges. Anthony Barker, 24 of Elyria, faces charges of reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.

Police say Naomi Caulfield, 29, overdosed at Barker’s home April 11 and that Barker, Ralston and a third man who hasn’t been indicted drove her to a field where they left her. A deputy county coroner says Caulfield was alive at that time. Her body was found the next day.

Court records don’t indicate if Ralston and Barker have attorneys.