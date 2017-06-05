UD names new school of business administration dean

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton announced the new dean of the school of business Monday.

John D. Mittelstaedt will start the position August 1.

Mittelstaedt is currently a professor of marketing, former interim dean of the College of Business and inaugural director of The Sales Initiative at the University of Wyoming. He says he is excited for his future at UD.

“What drew me to the University of Dayton was the quality of the students, the dedication of the faculty to their teaching and scholarship, and the Catholic, Marianist spirit evident across the entire UD community,” Mittelstaedt said. “I am excited for the opportunity to work alongside a great faculty and staff, and to facilitate a conversation about how the School of Business Administration advances the UD vision to become the University for the common good.”

Mittelstaedt previously taught at Clemson University, where he was founding director of the master of science in marketing program. He has also served as a visiting scholar at the University of Nebraska, the University of Notre Dame and the Academy of International Economic Affairs in Taiwan.

Mittelstaedt serves on the corporate board of the Macromarketing Society and on the editorial boards of the Journal of Macromarketing and the Journal of Public Policy and Marketing. He has three times won the Charles S. Slater Award, the highest recognition for scholarship in the field of macromarketing.