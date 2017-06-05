‘Wonder Woman’ is a hit that even Hollywood can’t ignore

Jake Coyle, Associated Press Published:
Producer Chuck Roven, from left, actor Gal Gadot, director Patty Jenkins, and actor Chris Pine pose together for photographers at the Latin American premiere of the film "Wonder Woman," in Mexico City, Saturday, May 27, 2017. "Wonder Woman" will open in theaters worldwide on June 2. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

NEW YORK (AP) — Batman is the superhero with the calling-card beam of light, but Wonder Woman sent a signal over the weekend that even Hollywood couldn’t miss.

Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” grossed $103.3 million in North America over its debut weekend, a figure that easily surpassed industry expectations, set a new record for a film directed by a woman and bested all previous stand-alone female superhero movies put together.

“Wonder Woman” is a hit, and in a movie industry that has seldom put female filmmakers behind the camera for its biggest blockbusters, it could be an important one. Researchers, though, are skeptical Hollywood is doing enough to change gender imbalance.

