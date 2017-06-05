Yellow Springs announced new police chief, plans for medical marijuana plant

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The village of yellow springs announced Brian Carlson as their new chief of police Monday.

In January, David Hale resigned, just three days after a New Year’s Eve celebration ended in public uproar because of how it was handled by police.

Since January, Carlson has been serving as interim chief. He was one of three candidates who applied for the position. Village officials told 2 NEWS it was an internal only applicant pool.

Before being named chief of police, he was most recently a detective with the ACE taskforce. Carlson has been with the department since 2010

According to Carlson, Yellow Springs police officer will all participate in crisis intervention training to prevent situation like the New Year’s Eve event from happening again.

“We made some critical mistakes. It’s just kind of like my mom would say growing up. What matters now is what you do next and so we’re definitely healing, the community has been wonderful and reaching as well, trying to make this happen. We’re very grateful for that,” Carlson said.

The new police chief will be officially sworn in Tuesday morning.

Village leaders also voted to enter into an option agreement to sell eight acres of land to a company interested in building a medical marijuana manufacturing plant.

“Cresco Labs” plans to invest $6-million dollars to construct the dispensary, if they receive state licensing approval.

The plant would be on the western edge of the yellow springs known as the CBE.

The village will find out after June 30th about the licensing application and will move forward with the plans this fall if granted permission by the state.