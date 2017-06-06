Aldi’s $9 Rosé named one of the best wines in the world

DAYTON, Ohio (TODAY) – Here is some good news for those who love good wine and a great deal.

A $9 Rosé from Aldi was recently ranked as one of the best in the world according to the International Wine Challenge also known as the “Oscars” of wine.

After two weeks of blind taste-testing, a panel of wine experts named the Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé 2016 best rosé under £8 (that’s about $10) in the challenge’s Great Value Awards. It took home a silver in the main competition as well.

A panel of judges gave the wine top honors after two weeks of blind taste testing, noting that it tastes of “ripe summer stone fruits with generous acid palate and crisp bright finish.”

The Exquisite Collection Cotes de Provence Rosé 2016 is not available in the U.S., though an Aldi spokesperson told the “Today” show that another version by the same name will be available in the US for $8.99 while supplies last.

If you can’t find it at your local Aldi, or if rose isn’t your blend, the company also has a handy list of their other wines that have won various awards and recognition around the world.