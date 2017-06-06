Baseball game to benefit injured Dayton Officer

By Published:
Dayton Police Department Officer Byron Branch.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Brick City Blast Baseball Team said Tuesday they are hosting their Second Annual Appreciation Game, “Battle for Branch” to raise money for a Dayton police officer who was injured on duty.

Officer Byron Branch was outside his cruiser at a crash in Dayton in December 2016 when another driver lost control on the icy conditions and struck him. Another Dayton Officer was present and is credited with saving his life.

READ MORE: Dayton Police release video of crash that injured officer

The baseball game will be held June 22 at Action Sports Center in Dayton.

Brick City Blast says the game will serve as a fundraiser to help Officer Branch and his family with medical and other expenses.

The group will sell ballpark meals for $5.00 and will be raffling baskets that evening. Free meals will be provided to any officer, firefighter and military member that attends the game.

 

 

