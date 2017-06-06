Caught on camera: Man arrested after hiding 15 bottles of oil

WFLA Published:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a man who was wearing baggy blue jeans managed to stuff 15 quart-sized bottles of Pennzoil motor oil and 30 DVDs down his pants before walking out of a 7-Eleven store in Lakeland last week.

Unfortunately for the thief, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office detective happened to be parked outside and saw the whole thing happen.

After walking out of the store, the man walked past the detective, who was sitting in an unmarked vehicle that was parked outside the 7-Eleven.

PCSO Detective Phil Ryan said he got out of his car and confronted William Jason Hall, 38, and told him to remove all of the items from his pants.

Surveillance video recorded Hall as he pulled 30 “Treasure Hunt” DVDs and 15 bottles of motor oil from his pants.

Hall was arrested on a charge of petit theft, but it was his third arrest on the charge, so he was charged with a felony.

