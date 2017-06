CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville kicked off its summer concert series Sunday.

All of the concerts will be at Stubbs Park Amphitheater.

The summer concert series will run through September.

All of the concerts are free and open to the public.

Lawn seating is available and people are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

Below is a calendar of the summer concerts from the city of Centerville.