Challenge Island Summer Camps

Challenge Island is an educational enrichment program that aims to attract every child to learn more about S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Education. The participating children join a “tribe” and are divided into islands where they tackle challenges using only the materials in their treasure chests. The children dress up with headbands and face pain and get to work. The curriculum includes chemistry, geometry, engineering, music and more for each child to get a well-rounded yet flexible education.
