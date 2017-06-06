Council will allow growing of medical marijuana in Cleveland

By Published:
Cleveland skyline
Cleveland, Ohio skyline taken from Edgewater Park in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The city council has reversed Cleveland’s moratorium on growing medical marijuana but is keeping bans on processing marijuana into medical products and establishing dispensaries.

Cleveland.com reports that the council rolled back the moratorium on cultivation Monday, after its president raised concerns that the city could miss out on substantial tax revenue if it banned cultivation as Ohio begins allowing and regulating it.

Ohio legalized medical marijuana last year. It is in the process of setting the related regulations and accepting applications from potential growers.

The state plans to issue 24 licenses. Half of those would be for larger indoor cultivation sites of up to 25,000 square feet of growing space, and the other dozen would be for smaller operations under 3,000 square feet.

