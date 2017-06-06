Crews busy cleaning up after strong winds Monday

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The winds from Fridays storm kept homeowners and tree services busy Tuesday.

You don’t have to drive to far to see broken trees and branches all over the Miami Valley.

At one point, 700 people in Montgomery County remained without power around 2:30pm.

As DP&L handles the power, it’s up to residents to clear most of the damage.That’s keeping crews like Woody Tree Medics busy.

“It has been real busy,” said Gary McKee the Owner of Woody Tree Medic.

“So far we have been and the people have been pretty lucky that they have been falling on fences and maybe a shed. This right here is probably the worst we have had for today.”

McKee did jobs in Troy and all over Montgomery County.

 

 

 

 

 

