Police Officers and suspect injured in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A police officer and a suspect were injured Tuesday afternoon after being called when a man threatened suicide.

Police were called to Renshaw Avenue in Dayton Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell 2 NEWS officers were called the area on the report of a suicidal subject. When the officers arrived they attempted to take the unidentified man to the hospital. The man then stood up and began fighting the officers, according to police.

The officers attempted to use a Taser in an effort to subdue the man but were unsuccessful. The officers were eventually able to get the man on the ground and handcuffed.

The two officers hurt in the scuffle and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was also taken to the hospital.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about the incident.

