Dragons lose at Lansing

LANSING, Mich.—Lansing’s J.B. Woodman collected three hits including two doubles to lead the Lugnuts to an 8-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday night. The game was the start to a seven-game road trip for the Dragons and the opener to a three-game series in Lansing.

The Dragons did not lose any ground to the teams closest to them in the Midwest League East Division playoff race. First place West Michigan and third place South Bend both lost on Tuesday. The second place Dragons remain two games out of first and one game ahead of the third place club. The Dragons have 13 games to play in the first half season. The top two teams in the East Division first half standings will earn playoff spots.

Lansing built a 3-0 lead over the first three innings before the Dragons rallied in the fourth. Dayton loaded the bases with no one out and scored their first run on John Sansone’s sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. After Brantley Bell singled to reload the bases with one out, Michael Beltre grounded into an inning-ending double play. Lansing then responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to build their lead to 7-1. Each team scored one run in the fifth to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Wennington Romero (3-2) had a rough night. He worked three innings, allowing six runs on six hits with three walks and one strikeout to take the loss.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. T.J. Friedl was 2 for 5 with two doubles. Brantley Bell had a single and a double.

Up Next: The Dragons meet the Lugnuts again Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. in Lansing. Ty Boyles (1-0, 2.75) will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s Andy Ravel (4-1, 7.40).

The Dragons have four home games left in the first half, all against the Great Lakes Loons. They will host the Loons in a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. and they meet the Loons again at 7:00 p.m. on June 14 and 15.