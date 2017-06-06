Driver dies after crashing into utility pole

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a car crashed into a utility pole Tuesday.

The accident happened in the 4400 block of Salem Avenue in Trotwood around 4:30 p.m.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a male driver of a black car ran into a utility pole.

The driver was driving down Salem Avenue and lost control.

Montgomery County Sergeant Reid said the car was “split in half”. The utility pole is still up.

Police say the driver died at the scene and speed was a factor in this crash.

The road from Wolf Road to Turner Road is now open.