Greene County reacts to Yellow Springs plan for medical marijuana plant

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Village of Yellow Springs has agreed to sell eight acres of land to Cresco Labs (Illinois) for a medical marijuana manufacturing plant.

“I think that’s a good step forward for the community,” said Sam Tobias who lives in Bevercreek.

Tobias can see why other communities would be concerned about a medical marijuana manufacturer moving to the Village of Yellow Springs.

“They are afraid of the marijuana getting into the hands of other cities and things like that.”

However, Tobias and others think with enough regulation and security, all will be fine.

“It does not scare me. I think the issue with medical marijuana in Ohio right now, is that it’s so new and we don’t know a lot about it,” said Melissa Gauvin of Fairborn.

Gauvin’s opinion is shared by many local governments like Kettering.The city has a temporary ban, so they can gather more information.

Some residents in nearby Beavercreek were surprised to hear of a possible manufacturer moving in just miles away.

No, I didn’t know it was going to be this close. It was a little bit of a shock, like oh…OK,” said Greg Paquette.

In a statement to 2 NEWS, Pete Landrum, the city manager of Beavercreek said, “We are not too worried about Yellow Springs plan to have a medical marijuana facility. We believe they did their homework and the facility will be secure.”

Gabriel Rogers spends a lot of time in Yellow Springs and thinks other communities are rushing decisions on medical marijuana.

“You know, to already ban it, there’s no regulated laws for it. I don’t think it’s a big deal,” said Rogers.

Last June, Ohio was the 25th state to legalize medical marijuana but has yet to apply formal regulations on the medical marijuana industry.