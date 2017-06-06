Historic railroad introduces new summer events

[faceboook_like_button]

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A train is carrying summer fun over a historic railroad this summer.

The Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is hosting two new summer events.

The Evening Pizza Train event will have pizza provided by Loveland, Ohio’s Pizza Tower. Tickets include pizza and a soft drink. Passengers will enjoy their meal while meandering through Warren County on a vintage train dating back to the Great Depression.

The Destination Lebanon event will have trains operate during certain community events in Downtown Lebanon. Passengers will board at Heritage Oak Park in Mason, Ohio and be taken to Lebanon. During the layover, passengers can enjoy local shops, restaurants, street vendors, and live music.

General Manager Will Gawin says he is excited about the summer events.

“For years, we have focused on providing train rides exclusively geared towards families with young kids. We feel this is the right time to begin offering a portfolio of rides that passengers of all ages can enjoy. Both Destination Lebanon and the Evening Pizza Train will coincide with some of Lebanon, Ohio’s unique summer festivals,” Gawin said.

Additional information about the events is on the LM&M Railroad website.