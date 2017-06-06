Insurer Anthem opens hole in Ohio ACA exchange choices

WASHINGTON (AP) – One of the nation’s biggest health insurers says it will not return to Ohio’s public insurance exchanges next year, a decision that could open more holes in the Affordable Care Act’s increasingly thin system for helping people buy coverage.

Indianapolis-based Anthem’s decision could leave shoppers in 20 counties without an option for buying individual coverage on the exchange unless another insurer steps in. The exchanges are the only place where people can use an income-based tax credit to help cover the cost of coverage.

Another insurer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, said late last month that it also was leaving the exchanges, a decision that could leave 25 counties in that market with no on-exchange options. Several insurers also have said they will return to the exchanges.

