iPhones will block texts while driving in new update

CNN Published:
An iPhone is seen in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016. The San Bernardino County-owned iPhone at the center of an unfolding high-profile legal battle between Apple Inc. and the U.S. government lacked a device management feature bought by the county that, if installed, would have allowed investigators easy and immediate access. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) – Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying — and dangerous — urge to look at a text message while you’re driving.

The feature, called “Do Not Disturb While Driving,” will be part of Apple’s iOS 11, a new version of the operating software for Apple mobile devices.

Whenever the phone is connected to a car using either Bluetooth or a cable, or if the car is moving, the phone will withhold any notifications for things like text messages or news updates.

If someone does text you while you’re driving, the phone can respond with an automatic message telling them you’re driving and can’t respond just now.

The iPhone screen will also be locked to prevent drivers from using many of their apps while driving. Passengers who are just riding, and not driving, will have the ability to disable the feature.

Users will be able to see Apple Maps, Apple’s navigation application, while driving — though they will be unable to input destinations. Other navigation apps, like Google Maps, will also work, although not quite as easily.

