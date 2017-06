KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A free concert will take place at Polen Farms this week.

The Kettering Civic Band is getting ready to perform its Summertime, Sousa, and Sundaes Band Concert Thursday.

The concert will start at 7:00 p.m.

The event is free and parking will be available.

Refreshments and bottled water will be offered during intermission.

A donation jar will be available at the concert.

In case of bad weather, the concert will take place at the Kettering Recreation Center.