TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man in Troy gave himself a dose of Narcan in the parking lot of a store, then called 911 for help.

The man called 911 dispatchers he had overdosed on heroin and self-administered Narcan.

You can hear the man on the call explain he is “messed up” and needs help.

The dispatcher that took the call sent paramedics to help stays on the phone with the man while emergency crews made their way to the scene.

Listen to the 911 call here.

There is no word on the man’s condition.