Mamma Disavlo’s celebrates 38th anniversary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mamma Disalvo’s is offering a special dinner deal to customers for its 38th anniversary.

The restaurant is making a lasagna dinner for two deal Thursday, June 8.

The meal comes with salad, bread, homemade lasagna and 2 large cannolis.

The deal is $38 for their 38th anniversary.

At the end of the week, Mamma Disalvo’s will host a car show at the restaurant’s parking lot.

The car show will be Sunday, June 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. It also includes a grill out event.

The restaurant will open at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.