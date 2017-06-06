Man who beat infant son gets more prison time after boy dies

By Published:
Generic Jail Cell
(WDTN Photo)

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man imprisoned for severely beating his infant son in 2007 has been sentenced to more prison time after the boy died in his sleep years later.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Michael Robinson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and received a sentence that would keep him imprisoned until 2028, when he’d be 65.

A coroner said injuries caused by the Bellefontaine man led to his son’s death. The boy suffered brain damage and physical disabilities and died in 2015, at age 9.

Robinson briefly apologized in court Monday, saying he was sorry and didn’t know what else to say.

He had been charged with murder, but a paperwork problem and a lost file weakened the case and led to his plea deal on the lesser charge.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s