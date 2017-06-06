Mother files lawsuit after officer breaks daughter’s jaw

Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — A mother has filed a lawsuit alleging excessive force after an Ohio police officer broke her 17-year-old daughter’s jaw while escorting the girl out of a library.

Cleveland.com reports Sabrina Robinson is suing Officer Kevin Jones after he wrestled her daughter out of a Lakewood Public Library branch in November.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, Robinson alleges Lakewood failed to train its officers, and Jones and other officers failed to provide medical care as the girl bled on the library’s front steps.

According to the lawsuit, Jones told Robinson her daughter was “mouthing off” and refused to leave the library.

The lawsuit cited an internal investigation which found Jones used excessive force. Jones is still on the force.

A police spokesman was not available for comment on the lawsuit.

