FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The new dog park in Fairborn, Wag Pad, opened June 2.

It’s located on Sandhill Road.

The park has a small dog area and a large dog area.

The Fairborn Dog Park Grand Opening Facebook event says the park is open from sunrise to sunset.

The park provides shade and water. It is also handicap accessible.

For more information, you can contact the Fairborn Parks and Recreation Division.