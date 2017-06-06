New patient tower unveiled at Dayton Children’s

Related Coverage Dayton Children’s Hospital opens new tower

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After three years of construction, Dayton Children’s Hospital revealed its new multi-million dollar patient tower Monday.

The new patient tower is eight stories tall and 260,000 square feet. It houses both in patient and out patient oncology treatment as well as other new features in the hospital.

“Anything is possible. That is what we believe and that is what we want every family who comes through Dayton Children’s doors to believe,” said President & CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital Deborah Feldman. “Words really can’t describe how I feel today.”

“The design theme inside the hospital is things that fly,” stated Board of Trustees Chair Michael Shane.

The theme is a tribute to the city of Dayton’s rich aviation history.

Community leaders, Children’s staff, and patient families got a first look inside the building.

“This tower really is about transforming care for our kids,” said Feldman.

The tower is designed to provide better care for families like the Conleys; 16-year-old Ethan Conley was admitted to the hospital with a rare muscle virus seven years ago.

“To see this building — this miracle — I look at it as a miracle. I look at my son as a miracle,” stated Javan Conley, Ethan’s father.

The new tower comes with new technology, including advanced hospital communications, entertainment in rooms, and a germ-zapping robot.

For the millions of dollars in community support put into the tower, the hospital is also giving back with a “Dragonflyer,” a play center for children in the middle of the main entrance to the hospital. It’s part of the hospital’s effort to make children feel at home when they can’t be.

“When they come to us, many of them are scared. They’re nervous. They’re worried. And as they walk through the doors of Dayton Children’s we wanted them to really recognize that this is a community that puts kids first,” said Feldman.

The new patient tower will welcome its first patient July 16.