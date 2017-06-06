Ohio bakery recalls 2,959 pounds of frozen pepperoni products

POLAND, OH (WKBN) – A Poland, Ohio bakery is recalling almost 3,000 pound of pepperoni products that may be contaminated.

P&S Bakery said the pepperoni products may contain meat casing utilized in food production, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday.

The affected frozen, ready-to-eat, beef and pork pepperoni roll item was produced on March 29, 2017. The following product is subject to recall:

5.25-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing 1 piece of Gia Russa brand “DOUBLE STUFFED Pepperoni Roll PEPPERONI & MOZZARELLA,” with lot/case code 17088.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 27274” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to distributors and retailers in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints through one of their distributors.

There have been no reports of injury or illness from the contaminated products.

Customers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it.

Those with questions about the recall can contact John Houser, quality assurance manager, at (330) 707-4141.