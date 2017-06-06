RTA votes to allow guns on buses

By Published: Updated:
RTA votes to allow guns on buses. (WDTN Photo/Dana Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority board voted in a Tuesday meeting to allow guns on their buses with a valid permit.

The meeting was held Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. and only lasted a few minutes.

Board members said in the meeting it is not their wish to make this change and they are not encouraging anyone to carry a gun on a bus, but the measure was taken to comply with Ohio law.

Click this image to read the rule changes

The rules regarding weapons on RTA property remain largely unchanged but those who are legally permitted to carry a gun may now so.

According to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, RTA staff researched gun laws in Ohio and confirmed that concealed gun licenses are permitted on RTA property, including buses.

RTA buildings, however, are considered government buildings and gun licenses are not permitted with buildings the RTA owns or operates.

2 NEWS was there when the board voted and will have full coverage starting with FIVE ON 2.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s