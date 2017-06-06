RTA votes to allow guns on buses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority board voted in a Tuesday meeting to allow guns on their buses with a valid permit.

The meeting was held Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. and only lasted a few minutes.

Board members said in the meeting it is not their wish to make this change and they are not encouraging anyone to carry a gun on a bus, but the measure was taken to comply with Ohio law.

The rules regarding weapons on RTA property remain largely unchanged but those who are legally permitted to carry a gun may now so.

According to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, RTA staff researched gun laws in Ohio and confirmed that concealed gun licenses are permitted on RTA property, including buses.

RTA buildings, however, are considered government buildings and gun licenses are not permitted with buildings the RTA owns or operates.

