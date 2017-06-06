U.S. Marshals arrest wanted man in shooting

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Joshua Ragland Tuesday morning.

Ragland was wanted by the Springfield Police Department for felonious assault, discharging a firearm and weapons under disability.

The charges came from an incident that was reported in May.

According to the U.S. Marshals, a shooting occured on Rutland Avenue in Springfield.  Joe Gohl, 21, was taken to the Springfield Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Springfield Dectectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Ragland.

Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, SOFAST, found information about Ragland’s address off of Garfield Drive.

SOFAST and the Springfield Police Department knocked on the front door and announced that they were the police.  Ragland responded and then exited the residence. Officers were able to safely apprehend Ragland and transport him to the Clark County Jail.

