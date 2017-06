URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Champaign Count court has set the bond for 17-year-old Ely Serna, at $1 million with special conditions. Serna is the teen accused in the January shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School.

Court sets bail for Ely Serna at 1 million dollars with special conditions. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/Vf6JKCH3pj — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWDTN) June 7, 2017

Ely Serna waives probable cause hearing, court rules that probable cause does exist. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/AHBRkZOAVC — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWDTN) June 7, 2017

On May 22, Serna was found “competent to participate,” by a Champaign County court.

RELATED: Judge: Teen accused in school shooting ‘competent to participate’

2 NEWS reporter Ethan Fitzgerald is in the courtroom and we will have the latest updates online and on Five On 2.