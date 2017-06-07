2 arrested after search in drug investigation

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff said Wednesday two people were arrested after an anonymous drug tip.

Sheriff Jeff Grey said deputies and officers of the Celina Police Department working as the Grand Lake Task Force and a member of the Rockford Police Department served a search warrant for a home in Rockford Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip at 7:05 am of possible drug activity at 214 West Walnut Street in Rockford.

The search happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies and officers found three people hiding inside the house. All three people were detained and their information checked. Two people were found to have outstanding warrants, they were taken into custody. The third person was questioned and released.

Twenty-four-year-old James Higgins II from Michigan was arrested. Higgins had an outstanding bench warrant out of Auglaize County for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with a bond $10,000.00.

Thirty-four-year-old Stephanie Clare Boeckman is the second person arrested. Boeckman had an active Felony Warrant out of Mercer County for Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

During the search of the residence, deputies and officers found suspected Methamphetamines, a small amount of marijuana, syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

The investigation will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for their review of additional charges.