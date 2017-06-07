7 Dragons named Midwest League All-Stars

DAYTON, OHIO—Seven members of the Dayton Dragons have been selected to play in the 2017 Midwest League All-Star Game on June 20 at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan. The game will be hosted by the Great Lakes Loons.

Dragons players selected include pitchers Scott Moss, Tony Santillan, Wennington Romero, and Aaron Fossas; outfielders T.J. Friedl and Michael Beltre; and catcher Tyler Stephenson. The All-Stars were nominated and selected by the Field Managers of the Midwest League.

Moss leads the MWL in victories and strikeouts. In 12 starts this season, he is 8-1 with a 2.14 earned run average. He has struck out 81 batters in 63 innings.

Santillan is 3-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 11 games including 10 starts. Romero is 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA in 12 starts. Fossas is 2-0 with a 2.51 ERA and one save in 17 relief appearances.

Friedl is tied for the league lead in extra base hits with 29. In 55 games, he is batting .284 with 18 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 24 runs batted in, and nine stolen bases. Beltre has appeared in 50 games, batting .244 with two home runs and 20 RBI. Stephenson is batting .265 with three home runs and 31 RBI in 49 games.