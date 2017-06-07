7 Dragons named Midwest League All-Stars

By Published:

DAYTON, OHIO—Seven members of the Dayton Dragons have been selected to play in the 2017 Midwest League All-Star Game on June 20 at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.  The game will be hosted by the Great Lakes Loons.

Dragons players selected include pitchers Scott Moss, Tony Santillan, Wennington Romero, and Aaron Fossas; outfielders T.J. Friedl and Michael Beltre; and catcher Tyler Stephenson.  The All-Stars were nominated and selected by the Field Managers of the Midwest League.

Moss leads the MWL in victories and strikeouts.  In 12 starts this season, he is 8-1 with a 2.14 earned run average.  He has struck out 81 batters in 63 innings.

Santillan is 3-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 11 games including 10 starts.  Romero is 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA in 12 starts.  Fossas is 2-0 with a 2.51 ERA and one save in 17 relief appearances.

Friedl is tied for the league lead in extra base hits with 29.  In 55 games, he is batting .284 with 18 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 24 runs batted in, and nine stolen bases.  Beltre has appeared in 50 games, batting .244 with two home runs and 20 RBI.  Stephenson is batting .265 with three home runs and 31 RBI in 49 games.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s