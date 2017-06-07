A-10 announces 2017-18 league pairings schedule

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – When the University of Dayton men’s basketball team defends its Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball regular season title it won last season, the Flyers will host four of the next five teams in the standings, according to the 2017-18 A-10 home-and-road matchups that were announced today.

Two of those teams – second-place VCU and third-place Rhode Island — will be part of the schools UD will play home-and-home this season. The other two, which Dayton will play once during the regular season, are fifth-place St. Bonaventure and sixth-place George Washington.

The Flyers will play Duquesne, UMass, Rhode Island, Saint Louis and VCU home-and-home, and will also host Davidson, Fordham, George Washington and St. Bonaventure. Dayton will visit George Mason, La Salle, Richmond and Saint Joseph’s.

Flyer fans will have the opportunity to see all five of the Atlantic 10’s new head coaches at UD Arena. The one they will be cheering for is Dayton’s own Anthony Grant. Also bringing their teams to the Arena are Duquesne’s Keith Dambrot, GW’s Maurice Joseph, UMass’ Matt McCall and VCU’s Mike Rhoades.

The league’s 14 members will play an 18-game conference schedule again in 2017-18. Teams will play each opponent once and five teams twice.

The A-10 is coming off a season in which six teams reached the postseason. It was the 10th year in a row (and 32nd time overall) the A-10 earned at least three bids into the NCAA Tournament and the 12th straight year an Atlantic 10 had a team advance to the Round of 32.

The complete 2017-18 conference schedule with dates and times as well as national television information will be released later in the year. The 2018 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship will be played March 7-11, 2018 at Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

Remaining elements of the Flyers’ schedule (non-conference opponents, all playing dates and all game times) will be announced as they become available.

Dayton was 24-8 overall, and Atlantic 10 Conference regular season champions with a 15-3 league record. The Flyers reached the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive year and set a UD Arena attendance record, averaging 13,108 fans per game. Dayton’s 2017-18 roster includes eight players who are listed as 6-foot-7 or taller.

The following is a list of each school’s home and away pairings for the 2017-18 season:

Davidson

Home- La Salle, Massachusetts, Saint Joseph’s, Saint Louis, Fordham, George Washington, Rhode Island, Richmond, St. Bonaventure

Away – Dayton, Duquesne, George Mason, VCU, Fordham, George Washington, Rhode Island, Richmond, St. Bonaventure

Dayton

Home – Davidson, Fordham, George Washington, St. Bonaventure, Duquesne, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Saint Louis, VCU

Away – La Salle, George Mason, Richmond, Saint Joseph’s, Duquesne, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Saint Louis, VCU

Duquesne

Home – Davidson, George Mason, La Salle, Richmond, Dayton, Fordham, George Washington, St. Bonaventure, Saint Louis

Away– Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Saint Joseph’s, VCU, Dayton, Fordham, George Washington, St. Bonaventure, Saint Louis

Fordham

Home – George Mason, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Richmond, Davidson, Duquesne, La Salle, Saint Joseph’s, VCU

Away – Dayton, George Washington, St. Bonaventure, Saint Louis, Davidson, Duquesne, La Salle, Saint Joseph’s, VCU

George Mason

Home- Davidson, Dayton, St. Bonaventure, Saint Louis George Washington, Massachusetts, Richmond, Saint Joseph’s, VCU

Away- Duquesne, Fordham, La Salle, Rhode Island, George Washington, Massachusetts, Richmond, Saint Joseph’s, VCU

George Washington

Home– Fordham, La Salle, Rhode Island, Saint Joseph’s, Davidson, Duquesne, George Mason, Richmond, VCU

Away –Dayton, Massachusetts, St. Bonaventure, Saint Louis, Davidson, Duquesne, George Mason, Richmond, VCU

La Salle

Home – Dayton, George Mason, St. Bonaventure, VCU, Fordham, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Saint Joseph’s, Saint Louis

Away – Davidson, Duquesne, George Washington, Richmond, Fordham, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Saint Joseph’s, Saint Louis

Massachusetts

Home – Duquesne, George Washington, Saint Louis, VCU, Dayton, George Mason, La Salle, Rhode Island, Saint Joseph’s

Away– Davidson, Fordham, Richmond, St. Bonaventure, Dayton, George Mason, La Salle, Rhode Island, Saint Joseph’s

Rhode Island

Home – Duquesne, George Mason, Richmond, Saint Joseph’s, Davidson, Dayton, La Salle, Massachusetts, St. Bonaventure

Away – Fordham, George Washington, Saint Louis, VCU, Davidson, Dayton, La Salle, Massachusetts, St. Bonaventure

Richmond

Home – Dayton, La Salle, Massachusetts, Saint Joseph’s, Davidson, George Mason, George Washington, Saint Louis, VCU

Away– Duquesne, Fordham, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, Davidson, George Mason, George Washington, Saint Louis, VCU

St. Bonaventure

Home –Fordham, George Washington, Massachusetts, Richmond, Davidson, Duquesne, Rhode Island, Saint Joseph’s, Saint Louis

Away– Dayton, George Mason, La Salle, VCU, Davidson, Duquesne, Rhode Island, Saint Joseph’s, Saint Louis

Saint Joseph’s

Home – Dayton, Duquesne, Saint Louis, VCU, Fordham, George Mason, La Salle, Massachusetts, St. Bonaventure

Away – Davidson, George Washington, Rhode Island, Richmond, Fordham, George Mason, La Salle, Massachusetts, St. Bonaventure

Saint Louis

Home – Fordham, George Washington, Rhode Island, VCU, Dayton, Duquesne, La Salle, Richmond, St. Bonaventure

Away – Davidson, George Mason, Massachusetts, Saint Joseph’s, Dayton, Duquesne, La Salle, Richmond, St. Bonaventure

VCU

Home – Davidson, Duquesne, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, Dayton, Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, Richmond

Away – La Salle, Massachusetts, Saint Joseph’s, Saint Louis, Dayton, Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, Richmond