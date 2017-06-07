Austin Landing hosts annual Sandmazing event

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Austin Landing’s third annual SANDMAZING event is happening all week long.

Internationally known sand sculptors will sculpt four 10 ton sand sculptures and one mega 30 ton sculpture during lunch and dinner times.

This year Austin Landing partnered up with the Kettering Physician Network for this week long event.

The sand artists will carve out sea animal.

Kettering Physician Network representatives will be passing out free summertime goodies.

There will be free rides throughout the park Saturday, June 10.