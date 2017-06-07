Bonefish Grill offers deals on Nation Lobster Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – National Lobster day is just around the corner. The Bonefish Grill wants to help you celebrate.

June 15 is National Lobster Day and Bonefish Grill restaurants are offering a three course meal for $17.99. The meal comes with a salad, a five to six ounce cold water lobster tail, two side dishes and a choice of Macadamia Nut Brownie, Classic Cheesecake or Jen’s Jamacian Coconut Pie for dessert.

In addition to the celebration, customers that go to the restaurant between June 15 and 18 can get giftcards.

When customers purchase $50 in gift cards, they will receive five additional $10 bonus cards.