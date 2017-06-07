Dayton garage fire ruled arson

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators say a Dayton garage fire has been ruled arson.

A police officer said he was driving in the area of Deeds Avenue and Chapel Street around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when a man flagged him down and told him a garage was on fire in an alley.

The officers pulled up to the alley behind the 200 block of Deeds Avenue and spotted the fire. He said he checked to see if there was anyone in the garage and then grabbed a fire extinguisher from his cruiser. The owner came out of the home and tried to douse the flames with water until firefighters arrived.

The Dayton Fire Department arrived on scene shortly after and put out the fire after it started to reignite. Damage is estimated at $500.

A worker from Evans Bakery told police he saw the man who flagged down the officer walking in the area earlier.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.