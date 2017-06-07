Dayton man sentenced for K-9 Club shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man convicted in the 2016 shooting that killed one man at a Jefferson Township club has been sentenced in a Montgomery County court.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Wednesday 31-year-old Dale Glenn was sentenced to a total of 21 years to life for the shooting death of 29‐year‐old Michael Mays‐Belton on March 9, 2016, in Jefferson Township.

READ MORE: Victim in Jefferson Twp. club shooting identified

During the early morning hours of March 9, 2016 an argument occurred between Mays-Belton and Glenn inside the K‐9 Club at 5100 Germantown Pike in Jefferson Township.

Glenn was removed from the club by security. When the victim exited the building, the defendant shot the victim several times, killing him. The defendant then got into a car and fled the scene.

READ MORE: Arrest made in fatal club shooting

Glenn was found guilty in May of murder.

Wednesday, Glenn was sentenced to 15 years to life for the murder conviction plus an additional three years for the firearm specification, and three years for having weapons while under disability, ordered to be served consecutively, for a total of 21 years to life.

Prosecutor Heck said, “Tragically, this is yet another homicide committed by a defendant who never should have possessed a firearm. This defendant had previously been convicted of possession of cocaine, and receiving stolen property and was sentenced to the penitentiary. He will now serve at least 21 years before he becomes eligible for consideration of parole.”