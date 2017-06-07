Driver of hit and run car flees scene on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Southbound I-75 was shut down in the early morning hours after what officials are calling a bizarre hit and run crash.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. on I-75 southbound at State Route 725 between a car and a box truck.

A passenger of the car was taken to Kettering Medical Center.

According to troopers the car was speeding and lost control and spun into the lane where the box truck was driving.

The truck hit the car head-on but troopers say the driver of the car, got out and dragged a woman who was in the passenger seat of the car and left her on the side on the side of the road before running from the scene.

According to officials by not swerving, the box truck helped minimize the severity of the crash and possibly prevent another one.

No arrest have been made and 2 NEWS will be following this story as it develops.