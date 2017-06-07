* Seventh Annual Jewish Cultural Festival at Temple Israel, Sunday, June 11, 11am – 7pm at 130 Riverside Drive, 45405

* Free Admission!

* Food with a Jewish twist for purchase from El Meson, Pasha Grill, Bernstein’s Catering, Smokin’ Bar-B-Que, Graeter’s Ice Cream, and the Temple bakery

* Jewish craft beer from Shmaltz Brewing including SheBrew Double IPA, Messiah Nut Brown Ale, and David’s Slingshot Lager

* Entertainment line-up featuring Klezmer music, Jewish folk favorites, rock and roll, blues guitar, and Israeli dancing, both inside the building and outside under the tent

* Interactive presentations will be held in Temple Israel’s sanctuary, with the theme “Expression of Judaism through Interfaith Relationships.” Local and guest speakers will highlight Jewish relations with Christians and Muslims, in both the local community and around the world. Starts at 1 p.m.

* Activities for all ages including an Israeli-themed petting zoo and 18′ inflatable slide

* Over 30 local vendors with items for sale including Judaica, wood carvings, jewelry, toys, skincare

* Oy Vey 5k run/walk at 10:30am with proceeds benefiting the Social Action Fund; start and finish is at Temple Israel

