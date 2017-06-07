Jury seated in retrial of Ohio officer who killed motorist

JANICE MORSE , Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, Ray Tensing enters court for the first time since his mistrial in Cincinatti. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with the murder of Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Leslie Ghiz, the judge now presiding in the police shooting case plans to discuss the second trial for Tensing. Ghiz scheduled a Monday morning, Dec. 12, hearing on Tensing’s retrial. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nine white jurors and three black jurors have been selected for the murder retrial of a former police officer in the 2015 death of an unarmed motorist.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz set opening statements for Thursday morning.

Soon after being seated Wednesday, jurors were taken by bus to the scene where Ray Tensing shot Sam DuBose in 2015. Tensing was a University of Cincinnati officer. He says he feared for his life when DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop.

His first trial ended in a hung jury last November.

There were six white men, four white women and two black women on that jury. There are two white men, seven white women, two black women and one black man for the retrial.

