Local authors to have book discussion at Carillon Park

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two local authors will discuss their new book at Carillon Park June 28.

Daniel Baker and Gwen Nalls’s book, Blood in the Streets, tells the historical story of how blacks and whites worked together in Dayton during America’s most violent decade, the 1960s.

Tickets for the book discussion are $35. Participants will be provided with a German buffet and cash bar in Carillon Park’s Bier Hall.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. June 28.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

The League of Women Voters group is hosting the book discussion. For more information about the event is available at the League of Women Voters Office.